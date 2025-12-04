Tropical limpkin bird makes unusual appearance in Scituate, Massachusetts. How did it get there?

Birders are flocking to Scituate, Massachusetts to catch a glimpse of a tropical bird called a limpkin, which has never been spotted in New England before.

The crane-like wading birds are usually found in the wetlands of Florida or southern Georgia, and in Central America. It was first spotted on the Driftway in Scituate on Sunday, but how it got there is a mystery.

"It's very unusual," biologist Trevor Lloyd-Evans with Manomet Conservation Sciences told WBZ-TV." "Limpkins are strange birds."

He and other avid bird-watchers have been taking pictures and observing the limpkin, which so far doesn't seem to mind the bitter cold that has descended on the region. It's been seen walking on the ground and perching on top of a car.

The limpkin in Scituate. William Zuzevich

"This seems to be a fat and happy bird," Lloyd-Evans said. "He's walking around, we all looked at him and enjoyed looking at him, poking for snails with his long beak or grubs or anything else he can find."

There have been a few tropical birds making appearances in Massachusetts recently, including a flamingo that was spotted on Cape Cod last summer. Lloyd-Evans says climate change may be factoring into some of these unusual sightings, or these birds are getting pulled in by storms that bring them up north.

"Sometimes when we find birds like this around a coast ... then it may be because they did get caught up in a storm," he said. "But we don't really know."