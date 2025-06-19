LGBTQ+ advocates in Massachusetts worried crisis hotline could be shut down by Trump administration

National crisis hotline for LGBTQ+ youth could be shut down by Trump administration

National crisis hotline for LGBTQ+ youth could be shut down by Trump administration

National crisis hotline for LGBTQ+ youth could be shut down by Trump administration

LGBTQ+ advocates in Massachusetts are concerned that the Trump administration could be discontinuing LGBTQ-specific support for youth on the national 988 suicide hotline.

"Suicide prevention is about people, it's not about politics," said Mark Henson, Interim Vice President of Advocacy and Government Affairs for The Trevor Project. The organization is a national suicide prevention organization for LGBTQ+ youth.

Moulton: People are going to die

Rep. Seth Moulton sponsored the creation of the 988 hotline that includes help for veterans as well as LGBTQ+ youth. He voiced his displeasure on social media saying in part, "That's wrong. It's hateful. People are going to die because of this cut."

The Trevor Project piloted and operated the LGBTQ+ section of 988, but now they may lose that federal funding.

"We are very concerned that should this federal funding go away. We're still going to provide our services, but the demand can significantly increase," explained Henson.

The Trevor Project studies show that 39% of LGBTQ+ young people in Massachusetts considered suicide in the past year, and 11% admitted to attempting suicide.

"Nationally, 84% of LGBTQ+ youth said they wanted to access mental health care, but only half of them were able to, and the number one reason why they weren't able to was fear," said Henson.

More than 1 million called crisis hotline

Since its inception three years ago, Henson said 1.3 million LGBTQ+ children have called the number.

"We've been trying to prepare young adults that the future is not going to be friendly, the near future," said Kristen Becker, founder of the program Summer of Sass.

WBZ-TV first introduced you to Becker in 2023. Summer of Sass is a program that brings LGBTQ+ kids to Provincetown for the summer to escape situations of unacceptance in other states.

"If we can't get behind suicide prevention, it's really mind blowing to me," said Becker.

They are now bringing in a counselor who is available on WhatsApp if kids are in crisis.

"It's just a real sad day for everyone who cares about mental health at all," said Becker.