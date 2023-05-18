'Summer of Sass' in Provincetown provides safe space for LGBTQ teenagers who need hope

PROVINCETOWN - A home in Provincetown is becoming a refuge for LGBTQ teens from around the country. They are heading there to escape ridicule in their hometowns.

The program is called the Summer of Sass, and it is for 18 to 20-years-olds. It is a chance for LGBTQ teens to get a mental health break from their surroundings. These are parts of the country where their neighbors may not agree with their way of life. Some teens have been bullied by others or rejected by their families.

"We have had some kids whose parents have brought them to church to have the congregation pray the gay away," tells Summer of Sass founder Kristen Becker, "One kid was bullied so bad that he graduated high school early because it was unsafe for his mental health to stay in that situation. His parents recognized it and got him out of this before he hurt himself."

Participants can stay in the house for the Summer, however they can also stay through the offseason if they need to. Ethan Jackson is on his third season in the program. He came to Massachusetts from Cleveland.

"This March was the first time I have been home in almost 2 years. In most cases, I won't go home because things don't pan out. The city I was living in wasn't very accepting, and I was living with unaccepting parents. By the end, I was in a tough spot, and basically couch hopping," explains Jackson, "I used to be in my own shell before I moved here."

"It's that sort of ongoing you're less than, you're less than, you're less than from not only kids in high school, but elected leaders, that has a long lasting effect on someone's mental health and self-worth," adds Becker, "They are just looking to exist without the added pressure of someone wanting to hurt them for existing."

In years past, the program had people staying in various locations. This is the first year the Summer of Sass will have a dedicated house in Provincetown.