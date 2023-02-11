Lexington man sentenced to life in prison for murdering his wife in 2019

LEXINGTON -- A Lexington man was sentenced last week to life in prison for murdering his wife. Hongyan Sun was found guilty of killing Shen Cai, 49, on May 28, 2019, according to the Middlesex County District Attorney's Office.

Cai's body was found one day after she was killed, in a car a short ways away from the home she and Sun shared. Investigators believe she was strangled during a physical struggle between the couple, who were in the middle of a divorce.

Prior to her death, police said Cai told a friend "if she ever was found dead, it would be a homicide, not a suicide."

"Forensic evidence was found at the scene, the defendant's office, and on the victim's body that also linked the defendant to the crime," the D.A. said.

Sun faces life in prison without the possibility of parole.