Legoland Boston to close for several months of renovations
SOMERVILLE - A popular destination for children and families is shutting down temporarily. The Legoland Discovery Center Boston at Assembly Row in Somerville will be undergoing a $12 million renovation.
Legoland will close on September 6 and will reopen in the spring of 2023. The Lego store will remain open through the holiday shopping season.
The upgraded Lego attraction will include a ride, 4D theater, a digital experience "where children and families can build their very own space rocket" and a laser maze.
