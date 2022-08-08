Legoland Boston to close for several months of renovations

SOMERVILLE - A popular destination for children and families is shutting down temporarily. The Legoland Discovery Center Boston at Assembly Row in Somerville will be undergoing a $12 million renovation.

Legoland will close on September 6 and will reopen in the spring of 2023. The Lego store will remain open through the holiday shopping season.

🎉Opening in Spring 2023!🎉Boston will be home to one of the world's FIRST next generation LEGO® Discovery Centers. There... Posted by Legoland Discovery Center on Monday, August 8, 2022

The upgraded Lego attraction will include a ride, 4D theater, a digital experience "where children and families can build their very own space rocket" and a laser maze.