Massachusetts restaurant owner killed in Dominican Republic nightclub roof collapse

In the city of Lawrence, Massachusetts, the tragic roof collapse of a nightclub in the Dominican Republic has hit home, impacting a community where more than half the residents have ties there. A local restaurant owner was killed, and a woman is among the missing.

Santiago Matias, a local radio host, shared his pain with a Dominican television station that reached out Wednesday. "It's devastating for me," Matias said. "A lot of pain for the family."

Matias is still waiting for word about his sister, 67-year-old Florinda Rojas, who is among the hundreds at the iconic Jet Set nightclub still missing in the rubble.

"We keep praying for a miracle," Matias said.

Lawrence restaurant owner killed

He's also heartbroken over the loss of his friend, Fray Luis Rosario, a Lawrence entrepreneur who owns several businesses including the popular Terra Luna Cafe in the city's downtown. Rosario is among the more than 120 people killed.

Fray Luis Rosario, a Lawrence restaurant owner, was killed in the collapse at a Dominican Republic nightclub. CBS Boston

"He was growing, growing, growing fast," Matias said of Rosario. "Hardworking, somebody that everybody loved in the community."

Lawrence City Councilor Jeovanny Rodriguez also knew the restaurant owner, who frequented the Dominican Republic on business, and was taking part in a popular merengue party that's a Monday night tradition for locals, as well as politicians and sports figures.

"He's one of the people who wanted to revitalize downtown area in Lawrence, and always active within the community," Rodriguez said.

Lawrence mayor Brian DePena took part in raising the Dominican flag Wednesday afternoon as a symbol of hope.

In this community, everyone has been touched by what seems the unthinkable.