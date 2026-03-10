Fired Massachusetts officer accused of impersonating police in New Hampshire had authentic badge, jacket

A man who was recently fired by the Lawrence Police Department was arrested in Londonderry, New Hampshire for allegedly impersonating a police officer over the weekend.

Police say 37-year-old Mikel Beltran from Andover, Massachusetts was flashing blue emergency lights from his SUV. When officers pulled Beltran over, he was wearing a high-visibility Lawrence Police Department jacket and presented a Lawrence Police Department badge.

"He immediately identified himself as a Lawrence police officer to our officers. Our officers inquired about his police ID. He told our officers that he left it at home," Londonderry Police Lt. Garrett Malloy told WBZ.

It did not take Londonderry officers long to learn that Beltran was recently terminated from the Lawrence Police Department and is suspended by the Peace Officer Standards and Training Commission, which oversees police departments in Massachusetts.

Mikel Beltran, a former Lawrence police officer, was accused of impersonating police in Londonderry, New Hampshire. CBS Boston

According to state records, Beltran was terminated from Lawrence police after allegedly firing a handgun while off duty. He is also accused of making sexual and inappropriate remarks to a 16-year-old, and indecent assault and battery on a person 14 and older.

Suspended officers in Massachusetts are required to turn their badge, uniform, and weapons into their department.

"It is concerning that somebody still has an authentic badge and an authentic police jacket, still driving around with that," Malloy said.

Beltran is charged with impersonating a police officer.

According to court documents, Beltran is suing the Lawrence Police Department for allegedly seizing his phone and unconstitutionally searching it leading to information that was used in his termination.

In a statement, a spokesperson for Lawrence police said, "Mr. Beltran, a former police officer with the Lawrence Police Department, was placed on administrative leave in September 2024 and was later separated from employment in March 2025. Since his termination, Mr. Beltran has had no affiliation with the Lawrence Police Department."

WBZ could not reached Beltran or his attorney for comment.