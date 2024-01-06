Lawrence Guy Family Foundation hosts families of Lewiston, ME shooting victims at Gillette

FOXBORO - From signed football to exclusive private tours, there was a lot of love at Gillette Stadium all thanks to New England Patriots Defensive Lineman Lawrence Guy.

"This a safe spot. We wanted to let you guys know you are loved and heard with everything that was going on," Guy said.

Standing alongside his wife Andrea on Saturday The Lawrence Guy Family Foundation hosted family members of victims of the Lewiston, Maine mass shooting.

Arriving on a bus they're here for an all-exclusive weekend experience at Gillette Stadium, including hotel stay, locker room tour and fantastic 50-yardline game-seat tickets.

"It's amazing. It really is. It's quite the experience, just kind of taking it all in," Lewiston resident Keith Tremblay said.

A total of 16 families are taking part in the Patriots Experience grabbing photos both on the field and from the Light House.

Several of Guy's teammates also stopped by to spend time with the families and sign autographs.

"Every year we focus on being more impactful and when this happened our hearts were broken and torn about the families and we got the idea to make these families feel special that have been affected by this tragedy ," Andrea Guy said.

Elizabeth Seal who's entire family is deaf, brought her three of children this weekend.

Her husband Josh was killed in the shooting.

"My husband loved the Patriots, my husband Josh, and even though he's not here it's nice we can honor his legacy and for my children to experience this and meet the players," Seal said.

Bethany Welch was brought to tears after being presented a surprise $5000 gift in memory of her father Joseph Walker who was also killed in the tragedy.

He was the manager of Schemengees Bar and Grill and started a fundraising event to help families in need. Bethany has also dedicated her life to being a trauma nurse.

"I was not expecting this, I am very honored for my dad's name to continue on," Welch said.

Guy said he wanted bring hope and love for the families are who enduring so much pain.

"We really wanted to show them, that hey we see you guys, we hear and we care and we wanted to bring everyone together," Guy said.