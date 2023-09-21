Watch CBS News
Local News

2 JetBlue flights hit by laser strikes near Logan Airport in Boston

By WBZ-News Staff

/ CBS Boston

CBS News Live
CBS News Boston Live

BOSTON - Someone shined a laser at two planes near Logan Airport early Thursday morning, according to the Federal Aviation Administration.

The FAA told WBZ-TV the crews of JetBlue flights 494 and 972 "reported being illuminated by a green laser around 5:40 a.m."

No one was hurt. The FAA is trying to find out who was responsible.

"Aiming a laser at an aircraft is a serious safety hazard that puts everyone on the plane and on the ground below at risk. It is also a violation of federal law," the agency said in a statement.

Anyone caught shining a laser at a plane faces fines up to $11,000 for each violation and up to $30,800 for multiple incidents.

In 2022, pilots reported 9,500 laser strikes to the FAA. 

WBZ-News Staff
wbz-news-logo-black.jpg

The WBZ News team is a group of experienced journalists who bring you the content on WBZ.com.

First published on September 21, 2023 / 1:06 PM

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.