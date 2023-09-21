2 JetBlue flights hit by laser strikes near Logan Airport in Boston

BOSTON - Someone shined a laser at two planes near Logan Airport early Thursday morning, according to the Federal Aviation Administration.

The FAA told WBZ-TV the crews of JetBlue flights 494 and 972 "reported being illuminated by a green laser around 5:40 a.m."

No one was hurt. The FAA is trying to find out who was responsible.

"Aiming a laser at an aircraft is a serious safety hazard that puts everyone on the plane and on the ground below at risk. It is also a violation of federal law," the agency said in a statement.

Anyone caught shining a laser at a plane faces fines up to $11,000 for each violation and up to $30,800 for multiple incidents.

In 2022, pilots reported 9,500 laser strikes to the FAA.