Laser pointed at helicopter landing at Boston hospital

By WBZ-News Staff

/ CBS Boston

BOSTON - The FAA is investigating after someone shined a green laser at a helicopter landing at a Boston hospital Thursday night.

The crew of a Sikorsky H-60 reported the laser strike at about 8 p.m. No injuries were reported.

On Thursday morning, the crews of two JetBlue flights reported being struck by a green laser. Those incidents were reported at about 5:40 a.m. The FAA is trying to find out who was responsible for both incidents.

In 2022, pilots reported 9,500 laser strikes to the FAA.

"Aiming a laser at an aircraft is a serious safety hazard that puts everyone on the plane and on the ground below at risk," the FAA said in a statement. "It is also a violation of federal law." 

Anyone caught shining a laser at an aircraft faces fines up to $11,000 for each violation and up to $30,800 for multiple incidents. The FAA said it issued $120,000 in fines for laser strikes in 2021.  

