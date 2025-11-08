Construction site collapses, apartment building destroyed from fire near UMass Amherst campus

A construction site collapsed, and an apartment building was destroyed after a large fire near UMass Amherst's campus on Friday night.

It happened just after 8 p.m. on Olympia Drive when a building under construction caught fire. The Amherst Firefighters union, Local 1764, said it was "one of the largest fires our community has seen."

The Amherst Fire Department said that there were several explosions, "Likely from fuel tanks on the construction site," during the fire that caused the construction site and a nearby crane to collapse.

Plumes of fire could be seen coming from the area. Amherst Firefighters Local 1764

The fire then began to spread to nearby buildings, including an apartment building which had a lot of student renters from UMass Amherst. The apartment complex was destroyed, according to firefighters.

"The university, the town of Amherst, and the management company for a privately-owned apartment building adjacent to the fire are working to support student renters who are impacted. We are grateful for the community's support for our students," UMass Amherst said in a statement.

No injuries were reported from the fire, but over 230 people have been displaced. The union said its members worked throughout the night to put out the fire.

"Despite being understaffed and stretched thin, their dedication and teamwork prevented what could have been a devastating loss of life," they said in a Facebook post. Several nearby community firefighters responded to the fire to provide help. They said the response was difficult due to the water pressure in the area.

The cause of the fire has not been released.