Kowloon expanding with new restaurant at New Hampshire casino

By Matt Schooley

/ CBS Boston

SEABROOK, N.H. – Kowloon, the iconic Massachusetts restaurant, is partnering with a New Hampshire casino to open a second location.

The original Kowloon is a popular restaurant located on Route 1 in Saugus.

Where is Kowloon expanding to?

Now, the owners of Kowloon are partnering with The Brook in Seabrook, New Hampshire for what is only currently only being called "Project Dragon." It is described as "a one-of-a-kind Asian dining concept and nightlife experience."

The official name of the new restaurant is expected to be released ahead of its grand opening.

"Everyone who has grown up in this part of New England has their Kowloon memories, it's an iconic restaurant," The Brook CEO Andre Carrier said in a statement. "It is an absolute privilege to be part of this project that will add a new chapter to the Kowloon legacy and create a place where many more wonderful memories will be made."

the-brook.jpg
"Project Dragon," a partnership with Kowloon, at The Brook in Seabrook. The Brook

When will new Kowloon location open?

Project Dragon "draws on the historic Kowloon menu," its owners said. It will include multiple dining rooms, private dining and an upscale lounge with late-night music.

"Partnering with The Brook offers us an incredible opportunity. We're so grateful for the love and support long term patrons have shown us for decades. In a way, this new restaurant and nightlife concept is both a thank you to and a new offering just for them," the Kowloon group said.

The restaurant is expected to open this summer.

Matt Schooley

Matt Schooley is a digital producer at CBS Boston. He has been a member of the WBZ news team for the last decade.

First published on April 9, 2024 / 4:36 PM EDT

