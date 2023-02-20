Watch CBS News
Kowloon taps local artist to create line of limited edition sneakers for charity

SAUGUS — Whether you've seen the menacing Tiki statue perched out front driving down Route 1, or stopped in for a meal, the Kowloon restaurant is a Saugus staple. Now, the owners want to use their fame for good, partnering with local artist Sway of Blueswaydshoes to create a line of limited edition sneakers, raising money for local charities. 

For the debut design, only 100 pairs of the Nikes will be released, retailing for $495 a pair. Each shoe is hand painted by Sway, featuring Kowloon's iconic logo in red, black, and gold. Future sneakers will feature local charities.

 "The Kowloon sneaker is the first in a series with more series to come," said Bobby Wong, owner of Kowloon, in a statement. "We are working with various local charities and will feature their logo on future sneakers with proceeds going to the charity."  

The sneakers are currently on sale online or over the phone. 

