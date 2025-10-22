Patriots' K'Lavon Chaisson named AFC Defensive Player of the Week

New England Patriots linebacker K'Lavon Chaisson had a huge game against the Tennessee Titans in Week 7, and earned his first career Player of the Week award for his efforts.

Chaisson scored his first career touchdown and had his first career two-sack game in New England's 31-13 win over the Titans in Tennessee. Now he's got his first-ever AFC Defensive Player of the Week award, the NFL announced Wednesday.

Chaisson's touchdown in Tennessee came in the third quarter just a few moments after the New England offense scored to make it a 24-13 game. Chaisson was applying some heavy pressure on Cam Ward when the Titans quarterback lost his handle of the football and put the ball on the turf.

Chaisson scooped it up and returned the fumble four yards into the end zone for the defensive score, which gave the Patriots their 31-13 edge. The Titans offense mustered very little the rest of the way as the Patriots improved to 5-2 on the season.

"It's something that we needed, obviously," Chaisson said of his defensive touchdown after the win. "We were feeling like the energy on the defense wasn't up to par like we would like it to be, so it was a jump start to get it going and man, I felt like we just started rolling after that for sure."

The Patriots signed Chaisson to a one-year, $3 million deal over the offseason after he had five sacks for the Las Vegas Raiders in 2024. Chaisson is already up to 4.5 sacks for New England this season, to go along with 12 total tackles and his fumble recovery.

Patriots Player of the Week awards

Chaisson's honor is the third time a Patriots player has taken home an NFL Player of the Week award during the 2025 season.

Running back Antonio Gibson was named AFC Special Teams Player of the Week after he returned a kickoff 90 yards for a touchdown to spark the team's 33-27 win over the Dolphins in Week 2. Cornerback Marcus Jones also took home AFC Special Teams Player of the Week honors after he returned a punt 87 yards for a touchdown in New England's Week 4 blowout win over the Panthers.

Chaisson's award is the first Defensive Player of the Week for the Patriots since Kyle Dugger was recognized in Week 17 of the 2022 season. The Patriots earned three Defensive Player of the Week awards that year, as linebackers Matthew Judon (Week 5) and Joshua Uche (Week 14) also brought home the honors in 2022.