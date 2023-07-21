Kimberly Meyer, accused of trespassing at Taylor Swift's Rhode Island home, pleads no contest

WESTERLY, R.I. - A woman accused of trespassing at Taylor Swift's Rhode Island home was in court Friday.

Kimberly Meyer pleaded no contest. The judge ordered her to stay away from the Westerly home.

Meyer, who had previously been ordered to stay away from the singer's home, was arrested on July 3 outside the beachfront property and charged with trespassing. It's not clear if Swift, who is in the middle of a national tour, was at home at the time.