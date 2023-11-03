Kermith Alvarez, third murder suspect in shooting death of baby in Holyoke, surrenders

Third murder suspect in shooting death of baby in Holyoke surrenders

HOLYOKE - Kermith Alvarez, the third suspect wanted for a shooting last month that wounded a pregnant woman and killed her baby in Holyoke, is now in police custody.

The Hampden District Attorney's Office said he surrendered Friday. Alvarez, 28, had been on the run since the shooting on October 4th.

Kermith Alvarez. Hampden District Attorney's Office

The two other men, 22-year-old Alejandro Ramos and 30-year-old Johnluis Sanchez, both of Holyoke, were arrested shortly after the incident.

Investigators said all three were in a fight on Sargeant Street in Holyoke around 12:30 p.m. that day when someone started shooting. A stray bullet hit a pregnant woman on a bus nearby. She was rushed to the hospital, where her newborn baby was delivered but died. Sanchez was also shot and ended up in the hospital.

Alejandro Ramos (left) and Johnluis Sanchez. Hampden District Attorney's Office

All three are charged with murder. Ramos and Sanchez have both pleaded not guilty. Alvarez will be arraigned on Monday in Holyoke District Court.

Two other people, Jose Galarza and Jay Marie Rosado-Rosario, were charged last month for allegedly helping Alvarez while he was on the run.