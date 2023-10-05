2 Holyoke men charged with murder after stray bullet wounds pregnant woman, kills baby

HOLYOKE – Two men were charged with murder Thursday in a shooting that wounded a pregnant woman and left her baby dead in western Massachusetts.

Alejandro Ramos, 22, and 30-year-old Johnluis Sanchez, both of Holyoke, now face several charges in the shooting, including murder.

Alejandro Ramos (left) and Johnluis Sanchez. Hampden District Attorney's Office

According to the Hampden District Attorney's Office, three men were in an altercation on Sargeant Street in Holyoke around 12:30 p.m. Wednesday when someone started shooting.

A witnesses said "seven or eight" shots were fired. One stray bullet hit a pregnant woman on a bus. The woman, who has not been identified, was rushed to the hospital in critical condition. Her baby was delivered but passed away.

A pregnant woman was struck by a stray bullet while sitting on a bus in Holyoke, October 4, 2023. CBS Boston

All three men were identified and two were arrested. Ramos will be arraigned Thursday. Sanchez is still in the hospital. Both are also facing more charges in the investigation. Investigators have not released the name of the third man and have not said if he faces any charges.