Man accused of killing Endicott police officer in wrong-way crash was drunk, prosecutors say

Prosecutors said the man charged with hitting and killing an Endicott police officer the night before Thanksgiving was drunk at the time.

Allegations of drunk driving

In fact, they allege that Keoma Duarte, 40, of New Bedford, was so drunk, he was kicked out of the House of Blues in Boston. Duarte allegedly got in his car and headed north, miles in the wrong direction from his home, which was in Brockton at the time.

"Next thing we know, he is in one of the New Hampshire State Liquor store parking lots. He - on video surveillance - is shown driving around the parking lot. ... The establishment is closed at that point. He then gets back on the highway in the northbound lane of 95 going southbound," the prosecutor said.

Sergeant Jeremy Cole

Duarte is accused of hitting Sergeant Jeremy Cole, of Exeter, New Hampshire, head-on and killing the 49-year-old father of four as he drove home from work. Cole was driving home after leaving his evening shift at Endicott College when the Tesla Duarte was driving hit his Chevrolet Trailblazer.

Cole died at the scene. Duarte was rushed to the hospital with serious injuries.

NH State Troopers planned to stop Duarte

Police have said that his blood alcohol level was twice the legal limit when he struck Cole. Officers said they found alcohol bottles at the crash scene.

New Hampshire State Police spotted Duarte driving in the wrong direction and set up a tire-deflation device on the highway to stop Duarte's car, but it crashed into Cole's car before it reached the device.

Duarte was arraigned by video Tuesday. He pleaded not guilty to charges of vehicular homicide and manslaughter.