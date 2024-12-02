Endicott College to honor police sergeant killed in wrong-way crash on Thanksgiving

BEVERLY - Endicott College Police Sergeant Jeremy Cole will be remembered at a ceremony on campus Monday as students and teachers return to class.

Endicott College Police Sergeant Jeremy Cole

Sgt. Cole was killed in a wrong-way crash on Thanksgiving as he was heading home from work early Thursday morning. He was 49 years old. He had been with the Endicott College police department for 15 years.

Endicott College Police Sergeant Jeremy Cole. David Le/Endicott College Police

He will be honored at an event at 9 a.m. at the Center for Belonging on campus. Endicott President Steven DiSalvo and Police Chief Kerry Ramsdell will be there. Grief counselors will also be available.

Wrong-way crash

Massachusetts State Police said Sgt. Cole was driving a Chevrolet Trailblazer on Interstate 95 north just after midnight Thursday when a Tesla going south slammed head-on into his SUV in Newbury.

The Newbury Fire Department said it took nearly an hour to get the drivers out of their cars. Sgt. Cole died at the scene.

Chief Ramsdell said Sgt. Cole was driving home to Exeter, New Hampshire after leaving his evening shift on campus.

The Tesla driver was rushed to a hospital in Boston on medical rescue helicopter. There's no word yet on his condition. Investigators have not released his name. State Police only described him as "a man in his 40s from southeastern Massachusetts" and that he's expected to face charges. There has been no update from the Essex County District Attorney's Office.

Massachusetts State Police said the Tesla was first spotted going the wrong way on I-95 by New Hampshire State Police. A tire-deflation device was put down on the highway in Georgetown to stop the car, but it crashed into Cole's SUV in Newbury before it reached the device.

In a statement Thursday, DiSalvo said the campus was "heartbroken by the tragic loss."

Endicott College is in Beverly, Massachusetts, about 30 miles north of Boston. The campus was closed last week for the Thanksgiving holiday break. Students returned to campus Sunday.