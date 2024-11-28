Endicott College Police Sgt. killed by wrong-way driver on I-95 in Newbury, Massachusetts on Thanksgiving

NEWBURY - An Endicott College Police Sergeant was killed by a wrong-way driver in a crash on Interstate 95 in Newbury, Massachusetts on Thanksgiving, police said.

Endicott College Police Sgt. Jeremy Cole

Sergeant Jeremy Cole of Exeter, New Hampshire was 49 years old.

Endicott College Police Sergeant Jeremy Cole. David Le/Endicott College Police

Massachusetts State Police said he was driving a Chevrolet Trailblazer on 95 north just after midnight when a Tesla going south slammed head-on into his SUV in Newbury.

The Newbury Fire Department said both drivers were trapped in their cars and that it took nearly an hour to get them out. Sgt. Cole died at the scene.

Sgt. Cole's Chevrolet Trailblazer after the crash on I-95 in Newbury, Massachusetts, Nov. 28, 2024. CBS Boston

The Tesla driver was rushed to a hospital in Boston on a medical rescue helicopter with serious injuries. State Police have not released his name. They described him as "a man in his 40s from southeastern Massachusetts."

Wrong-way driver

The Tesla was first spotted going the wrong way on I-95 by New Hampshire State Police.

"Massachusetts State Troopers from Troop A and the New Hampshire State Police maintained visual contact with the wrong-way vehicle through the Newburyport area while law enforcement prepared a tire-deflation device in Georgetown," Massachusetts State Police spokesman Tim McGuirk said in a statement.

"Before the wrong way vehicle reached the device, the Tesla struck a Chevrolet Trailblazer at mile marker 81.5 in Newbury."

The Tesla after the crash on I-95 in Newbury, Massachusetts, Nov. 28, 2024. CBS Boston

Interstate 95 was closed in both directions for several hours after the crash, police said.

The Tesla driver "is expected to face charges that will be announced in a subsequent update. The matter remains under investigation by the State Police Detectives assigned to the Essex County District Attorney's Office," McGuirk said.

"We offer our condolences to the family, loved ones, and colleagues of Sergeant Cole at this difficult time."

Endicott College statements

Endicott College Police Chief Kerry Ramsdell said Sgt. Cole was driving home early Thursday after leaving his evening shift on campus.

"This is an incredibly difficult time for our department. We are heartbroken by this unimaginable loss. Sgt. Cole was not only a dedicated public servant and prior recipient of a lifesaving award, but also a cherished member of our team," Ramsdell said in a statement.

"On this Thanksgiving Day, our hearts are with the family, friends, and loved ones of a police officer who reported for duty keeping the rest of us safe and secure but did not return home. We are committed to supporting them in any way we can through this unimaginable grief."

Endicott President Steven DiSalvo said the campus was "heartbroken by the tragic loss."

He called Sgt. Cole a "dedicated member of our Campus Public Safety and Police Department for 15 years."

"Jeremy's kindness, professionalism, and unwavering commitment to our community will never be forgotten. Our thoughts are with his family, friends, and colleagues during this incredibly difficult time," DiSalvo said in a statement.

Endicott College is in Beverly, Massachusetts, about 30 miles north of Boston. The campus is currently closed for the Thanksgiving holiday break.

Wrong-way crashes

Earlier this month, the American Automobile Association (AAA) said there have been 597 wrong-way crashes in Massachusetts so far in 2024. Since 2014, that number is 7,730, according to AAA.

The Massachusetts Department of Transportation has put in 16 wrong-way vehicle detection systems at some on and off-ramps in the state.