Kelsey Fitzsimmons​ trial to resume with North Andover police officer who shot her returning to stand

The criminal trial for North Andover, Massachusetts police officer Kelsey Fitzsimmons resumes Tuesday with the colleague who shot her returning to the witness stand for cross-examination.

Officer Pat Noonan testified Monday that he shot Fitzsimmons during an incident at her home on June 30, 2025. Police went there to serve her with a restraining order from her then-fiancé, Justin Aylaian, and to give him temporary custody of their four-month-old son.

Kelsey Fitzsimmons in Lawrence Superior Court, March 23, 2026. CBS Boston

Fitzsimmons then allegedly pulled her service gun and tried to shoot a fellow officer. But she said she pulled the gun on herself in a mental health crisis.

Fitzsimmons, 29, faces one charge of assault with a dangerous weapon in the incident.

On the stand Monday, Noonan described the moment he said Fitzsimmons pulled her gun on him.

"She reappeared with a gun and pointed it right at me and pulled the trigger," Noonan said.

But, he added, there was no ammunition in the chamber, so Fitzsimmons tried again.

"I was yelling at her 'Don't do it, don't do it.' After she successfully got a round in the chamber, her right arm started to come up and I shot twice in rapid succession," Noonan said. Fitzsimmons was hit once in the chest. The other shot missed her.

North Andover Police Officer Pat Noonan in Lawrence Superior Court, March 23, 2026. CBS Boston

Fitzsimmons spent several weeks in the hospital with a collapsed lung and was later charged with assault.

She chose to forego a jury trial and Lawrence Superior Court Judge Jeffrey Karp will decide her fate. The trial is expected to last about a week.

If you or someone you know is struggling with thoughts of self-harm, please call the crisis lifeline at 988 or the Massachusetts Behavioral Health Help Line at (833) 773-2445.