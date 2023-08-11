Keion White made a great first impression in his preseason debut

FOXBORO -- There isn't much to take away from the first Patriots preseason game. But one thing is clear: Keion White is going to be a violent and disruptive defender for New England.

The rookie defensive end was a force in his preseason debut Thursday night against the Texans, blowing up several plays during his time on the field. He played all along the defensive line, and was a giant wrecking ball wherever he lined up.

The 6-foot-5, 290-pound behemoth is going to make life miserable on opposing quarterbacks (and running backs, and anyone trying to gain real estate against the Patriots) during his rookie season. White chased down C.J. Stroud as the Houston quarterback tried to scamper for a first down Thursday night, sending the fellow rookie to the turf before he could move the chains.

White tallied a trio of tackles and a few other QB pressure to go with his hit on Stroud, but delivered his biggest hit early in the second quarter. After Houston QB Davis Mills muffed a pitch to running back Dare Ogunbowale, White demolished Ogunbowale before he could get a hand on the ball.

With Ogunbowale taken out of the play by White's bone-crunching hit, Calvin Munson scooped up the ball for New England.

"You see ball, get ball," White said of his crushing blow on Ogunbowale. "Kind of just make a good football play, ball on the ground and I went to dive for it."

38 seconds of #Patriots rookie Keion White being good at football. pic.twitter.com/MCtu4ZvdOe — Evan Lazar (@ezlazar) August 11, 2023

It was certainly satisfying for Patriots fans to see White run amok in the Houston backfield. But the rookie himself is not satisfied.

"It was a good experience," he said. "Definitely have a lot that I need to learn and take from the game."

With a game under his belt, White hopes to play much faster on the field next weekend against the Packers.

"There were a lot of times where I was just trying to dissect a little too much," White said. "I just needed to play fast, put my hand down and go."

It was just one game, and a preseason game at that. But White showed Thursday that he is fundamentally sound from multiple spots, and can cause a lot of devastation for anyone trying to gain yards against the Patriots.