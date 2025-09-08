Kayshon Boutte a bright spot for Patriots, but wants to see a lot more energy from team

There weren't many bright spots from the Patriots' 20-13 loss to the Raiders to kick off their 2025 season. But receiver Kayshon Boutte continues to elevate his game in the receiving corps, and was one of Drake Maye's most reliable targets on Sunday.

Boutte and Maye developed some nice chemistry last season, and they appear ready to take the relationship up a notch. Maye has complete trust in the third-year receiver, who finished with six receptions for 103 yards in the loss.

Boutte was New England's top X-receiver and best downfield threat against Las Vegas, as he averaged 17.2 yards per reception. He did most of his damage in the first half when the Patriots had momentum on their side, as Boutte corralled four receptions for 74 yards. He didn't find the end zone himself, but Boutte had a huge 24-yard catch on a third-and-10 on New England's second possession, which helped set up DeMario Douglas' touchdown a few plays later.

Five of Boutte's receptions went for first downs, and he made his impact over the middle and along the sidelines. His eight targets were tied for the team-high in Sunday's loss, and his 58 snaps played led all New England receivers.

Boutte had just two receptions in the second half, as the Patriots offense disappeared for most of the final 30 minutes. In the locker room after the loss, Boutte called out the unit for not having any juice -- and for not showing up -- after halftime.

"I think we all have to be on the same track more. I don't know if we felt settled in at halftime because we were up, or the weather wasn't how we wanted, it was rainy. I feel like we could have had more energy going into the second half," he said bluntly.

"I don't want to say it was disappointing. I just look at it like we can be better," added Boutte. "Maybe we go back and watch film [Monday]. There are a couple plays we left out on the field that can be better. Then we go to Tuesday, put this game behind us and focus on next week."

Boutte is not only stepping up on the field, but he's not afraid to share a critique of the offense when warranted. Sunday afternoon, it was absolutely warranted after the team's second-half no-show.

Drake Maye on Patriots receivers in Week 1

Maye put up solid numbers on Sunday, racking up a career-best 287 yards on 30-of-46 passing. But he was too amped up at times and threw several passes well above his intended receivers, including his interception in the second half that sailed over Stefon Diggs and into the arms of Vegas safety Isaiah Pola-Mao.

Maye looked like he was in his own head as he tried to contain himself as a runner and remain a passer for as long as possible, which is something Mike Vrabel and Josh McDaniels pushed on the QB all summer. It will likely be a work in progress as Maye gets used to McDaniel's system and way of doing things on offense.

But at least most of Maye's arsenal played well in Week 1.

Diggs had a solid Patriots debut with six receptions for 57 yards in his first game back since tearing his ACL last October. The only time Maye didn't hit Diggs on the receiver's seven targets was on the quarterback's third quarter interception.

Douglas was held in check for the most part despite his two-yard touchdown, as he caught just two of his seven targets. He actually lost yards four yards on his a second quarter reception, and had negative two yards for the day.

Maye got a huge day from tight end Hunter Henry, as the team captain brought in four receptions for 66 yards. His biggest catch came on New England's first quarter touchdown drive when he hauled in a 27 yard reception on second-and-11 to get the Patriots into Las Vegas territory. His best catch came in the second quarter when Henry made a sliding grab on a low throw by Maye for 19 yards.

Maye wasn't happy with his own performance on Sunday. But he was happy with what his pass-catchers were able to do despite his so-so play and the sloppy weather.

"I thought they brought it. I thought they were bringing energy on the sideline. I thought they were being physical, getting open. I could have gave them some more chances to make plays," said Maye. "You saw a lot of different guys make catches, and I think they're taking the challenge head on to be a great room and blocking the run game, and there's things they can clean up and things that we can clean up together. I'm looking forward to seeing what that room can do."