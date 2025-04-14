Karen Read case nears end of jury selection with 16 already seated

The high-profile Karen Read case is back in a Dedham, Massachusetts courtroom on Monday for what could be the final day of jury selection before the trial gets underway.

Read is charged with second-degree murder, manslaughter while operating under the influence of alcohol, and leaving the scene of personal injury and death. She is accused of leaving her boyfriend, Boston police officer John O'Keefe, to die in the snow outside a Canton home after hitting him with her SUV in 2022.

Read has pleaded not guilty and says she is the victim of an elaborate coverup. Her first trial ended in 2024 with a hung trial leading to a mistrial. Read has appealed the result of her first trial to the U.S. Supreme Court on grounds of double jeopardy, and the nation's highest court will consider whether or not to take up the appeal later this month.

Karen Read jury selection

On Thursday, the jury reached 16 people, which was the minimum needed for the trial to begin inside Norfolk Superior Court. But Judge Beverly Cannone said jury selection would continue Monday in an effort to find additional jurors in the event that any issues come up during trial.

Early last week, Read told reporters outside of court that she had been told opening statements could be held on Tuesday. It is unclear if that remains the case with jury selection continuing on Monday.

When Read stood trial the first time, there were 19 jurors to start, but only 14 who remained by the end after several were dismissed.

