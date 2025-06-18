Key prosecution witnesses in Karen Read trial call verdict "devastating miscarriage of justice"

Several key prosecution witnesses in the Karen Read trial released a statement on Wednesday, saying the verdict that acquitted her of the most serious charges is a "devastating miscarriage of justice."

Read was found not guilty of second-degree murder, manslaughter while operating under the influence of alcohol, and leaving the scene of bodily injury and death in connection to the death of her boyfriend, Boston police officer John O'Keefe. She was found guilty of operating under the influence and sentenced to one year of probation.

Statement from Karen Read trial witnesses

Shortly after the verdict was announced, a statement was released by several people involved in the case, who are also friends of the O'Keefe family.

The statement was issued on behalf Jennifer McCabe, Matthew McCabe, Chris Albert, Julie Albert, Colin Albert, Nicole Albert, Brian Albert, Kerry Roberts, and Curt Roberts.

"Today, our hearts are with John and the entire O'Keefe family. They have suffered through so much and deserved better from our justice system. While we may have more to say in the future, today we mourn with John's family and lament the cruel reality that this prosecution was infected by lies and conspiracy theories spread by Karen Read, her defense team, and some in the media. The result is a devastating miscarriage of justice," the statement read.

Brian and Nicole Albert owned the Canton home where O'Keefe's body was found. Jennifer McCabe and Kerry Roberts were with Read when O'Keefe's body was discovered on January 29, 2022.

Read's defense attempted to show, more during the first trial than in the retrial, that O'Keefe was not hit by Read's SUV and was instead killed during a fight involving Brian Albert, his nephew Colin Albert, and Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives agent Brian Higgins.

Canton Board of Selectman response

John McCourt, chairman of the Board of Selectman in Canton, also released a statement. Brian Albert's brother, Chris Albert, is a member of the board.

"The Town of Canton acknowledges today's verdict in the Commonwealth's case against Karen Read. The Town respects the legal process and the role of the jury in weighing the facts and rendering a verdict. We thank the members of the jury for their service and attention over the past several weeks. This case has been the subject of intense public interest, scrutiny and speculation for three years. Our community has been deeply affected.

"Today's outcome may bring a sense of relief to some and continue to raise questions for others. We encourage members of the community to move forward together, treating one another with respect through civil, constructive dialogue."

Members of O'Keefe's family have not yet commented. The Norfolk Country District Attorney's office has also not yet released a statement.