Watch Live: Karen Read trial jury deliberates for first full day

Jurors in the Karen Read trial are back for their first full day of deliberations in the high-profile case. Read is facing trial for a second time in the death of her boyfriend, Boston police officer John O'Keefe.

Cameras are allowed in Norfolk Superior Court in Dedham, Massachusetts when proceedings start for the day Monday.

You can watch the start of deliberations live on CBS News Boston when they begin at 9 a.m. by clicking on the video player above.

Karen Read deliberations

Cameras will be shut off when deliberations resume. The video feed from the courtroom will return when an issue comes before the judge, such as a question or announcement that a verdict has been reached.

Closing arguments were held Friday and the 12 jurors deliberated for about 90 minutes after getting the case.

Read is charged with second-degree murder, manslaughter while operating under the influence of alcohol and leaving the scene where there has been personal injury and death.

Judge Beverly Cannone told attorneys on both sides last week that while jurors are deliberating, they should remain within about five minutes of the courthouse. Once a verdict is reached, WBZ-TV anticipates it will be read within about an hour.

Karen Read trial closing arguments

Read is accused of hitting and killing O'Keefe with her Lexus SUV and leaving him to die in the snow during a blizzard in January 2022.

Special prosecutor Hank Brennan attempted to show during his closing argument that Read and O'Keefe were arguing after a night of heavy drinking, she hit him and then drove off.

"She was drunk, she hit him, then she left him to die," Brennan said.

Defense attorney Alan Jackson, meanwhile, attempted to convince jurors there was a flawed police investigation that was corrupt in an effort to frame Read.

Jackson told the jury three times at the start of his closing argument, "there was no collision." The defense has argued that O'Keefe was killed during a fight, then dragged outside and left in the yard of 34 Fairview Road.

Read stood trial in 2024, but a "starkly divided" hung jury led to a mistrial. During Read's first trial, jurors deliberated for 27 hours before the mistrial was declared.

The retrial started on April 22 and featured dozens of witnesses before the defense rested its case last week.