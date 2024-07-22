Karen Read trial juror says jury didn't know how to communicate unanimous verdict on 2 charges to judge

DEDHAM - A juror in the Karen Read murder trial says that the jury had decided to acquit Read on two of the charges she was facing in the death of Boston police officer John O'Keefe, but was unsure about what to do next.

The deliberating juror, who asked to remain anonymous, told WBZ-TV's Kristina Rex Monday that the jury was unanimous in finding Read not guilty of second-degree murder and leaving the scene of personal injury and death. On manslaughter and the lesser included charges, the juror said the jury's final vote was a "soft" 9-3, with nine voting guilty.

Read was charged with manslaughter while operating under the influence, but jurors were given the option to convict her on the lesser charges of involuntary manslaughter or motor vehicle homicide.

Karen Read jury considered being more specific in note to judge

In their final note to Judge Beverly Cannone before she declared a mistrial, the jurors wrote that they were "starkly divided" and said continued deliberations would be futile.

The juror who spoke to WBZ-TV said they considered being more specific in their notes to the judge, but they were not clear on how they were supposed to communicate their unanimous decision on two of the charges.

Read, who is accused of hitting and killing her then-boyfriend O'Keefe with her SUV in Canton and leaving him to die in the snow, is due back in Norfolk County District Court for a hearing Monday. A mistrial was declared in her case just over three weeks ago.

Karen Read's defense seeks to dismiss 2 charges

Defense attorneys want Judge Cannone to dismiss the charges of second-degree murder and leaving the scene. Legal analyst Jennifer Roman said that is a possibility.

"I think the judge has to poll them, has to find out if it truly was unanimous on those two charges," Roman told WBZ-TV. "And if it was a unanimous verdict of not guilty, then I think justice is going to require her to enter a not guilty finding on those two charges."