Man arrested before Karen Read trial opening statements for "lingering" in buffer zone

A man was arrested on the first day of the high-profile Karen Read trial inside the court-mandated "buffer zone" that is aimed at keeping people pushed back away from Norfolk Superior Court in Dedham, Massachusetts.

Bao Nguyen, 42, of Woburn was arrested Tuesday morning before opening statements were held in Read's second trial in the death of Boston police officer John O'Keefe. Read and O'Keefe were dating in 2022 when he was found dead outside a Canton home. Her first trial in 2024 ended with a mistrial.

Arrest during Karen Read trial

State police said that around 8:30 a.m. on Tuesday, Nguyen was "lingering and filming within the buffer zone."

"Troopers requested that the man exit the buffer zone several times and explained the protocols and rationale of the Court. When the man did not exit the zone after several requests, Troopers arrested him for violating the order," Massachusetts State Police said in a statement.

Nguyen requested medical attention when he was in police custody. He was evaluated before being transported for booking. Nguyen was arraigned in Dedham District Court on a charge of trespassing.

Bao Nguyen is arraigned on April 22, 2025. CBS Boston

Karen Read trial "buffer zone"

Judge Beverly Cannone expanded the buffer zone that was in place for Read's first trial. The buffer zone now keeps protesters more than a block away from the courthouse, something Cannone said is done to assure that Read receives a fair trial.

"Recognizing the unique nature of this mission, all sworn members assigned to the area of the Courthouse received training to ensure they understand their patrol responsibilities and can assist constituents who need guidance about their responsibilities under the order," police said following Nguyen's arrest.

During Read's first trial, jurors said they could hear protesters outside the courthouse.

A group of "Free Karen Read" supporters sued Cannone and Massachusetts State Police, arguing that the buffer zone violates their First Amendment rights. A federal judge ruled against the group last week.