Karen Read trial protesters will have "buffer zone" outside courthouse

"Buffer zone" will be in place outside courthouse during Karen Read trial

DEDHAM – The judge in Karen Read's second-degree murder case agreed there should be a "buffer zone" pushing protesters back from the courthouse during the upcoming trial. The judge is still determining how far back protesters will be kept.

Read is charged with hitting and killing her boyfriend, Boston police officer John O'Keefe, with her SUV during a snowstorm in 2022. Read has pleaded not guilty in the case and her defense alleges she is being framed as part of a coverup.

How far back will crowds be pushed back during Karen Read trial?

Large crowds have been present outside Norfolk County Superior Court in Dedham throughout months of proceedings. Often protesters have worn shirts and held signs with messages such as "Free Karen Read."

The prosecution requested a buffer zone keeping protesters at least 500 feet away, saying it was an effort to maintain an unbiased jury pool. The government also sought to ban supporters from having any signs or other items near jurors.

Judge Beverly Cannone heard from prosecutors and Read's defense during a hearing on Thursday. At the conclusion of the hearing, Cannone said she agrees there should be buffer zone, but added that 500 feet is "far too excessive."

ACLU weighed in on proposed buffer zone

Those who oppose the order argue it infringes on First Amendment rights.

Tanis Yannetti, one of Read's attorneys, said during the Thursday hearing that the defense takes no position on the motion.

"We believe this is between the Commonwealth and the Constitution," she said.

The American Civil Liberties Union (ACLU) asked Cannone in a filing to reject the proposed buffer zone.

"There are serious reasons to doubt that orders of the scope sought by the Norfolk District Attorney's Office can be justified consistent with free expression principles, protected both by the First Amendment of the United States Constitution and Article 16 of the Massachusetts Declaration of Rights," the ACLU wrote.

What the judge said about a buffer zone

Cannone said she expects to give her ruling on the buffer zone by Friday, but potentially as early as Thursday afternoon.

"I do find that an external buffer zone is appropriate and that we do need prudent regulation on in-court expression. But the 500 feet is far too excessive," Cannone said. "So I recognize that my obligation is that I must reasonably accommodate the rights of all people to protest in a meaningful way while ensuring above all here that this case is decided fairly based on the evidence without any undue interference from outside pressures or influence in accordance with the law and that's what I will do."

The trial is currently scheduled to begin on April 16.