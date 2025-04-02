Free Karen Read supporters file federal lawsuit to fight "buffer zone" for second trial

A group of "Free Karen Read" supporters have filed a lawsuit in federal court, arguing that a court mandated buffer zone violates their constitutional rights.

Judge Beverly Cannone has extended the buffer zone for Karen Read's second trial, well beyond the area where supporters gathered during Read's first trial. Inside the so-called buffer zone, people aren't allowed to wear clothing advocating for a particular side of the case, protest, or gather.

"Their primary concern is that they wish to criticize Judge Cannone," the lawsuit filed by lawyer Marc Randazza reads. "They have been doing so since November 2024, without incident. They have been doing so peacefully. They have been doing so while Judge Cannone presides over cases in the Dedham Courthouse, and neither the Sixth Amendment nor the First Amendment have felt the slightest chafe."

"People aren't hanging around"

Plaintiff Jason Grant believes the increased buffer zone might be preventing people from coming to the courthouse.

"People aren't hanging around as much during the day for the trial because there's really just nowhere to be," he said. "I feel like if we don't stand up for our rights now, they can do whatever they want and just walk all over us."

A Massachusetts State Police officer talks with supporters of Karen Read, who gathered prior to jury selection for the trial of Karen Read, outside Norfolk County Superior Court, Tuesday, April 1, 2025, in Dedham, Mass. AP Photo/Charles Krupa

The buffer zone was implemented in part because jurors from Read's first trial revealed they could hear protesters outside during deliberations.

"I'm very unhappy with being pushed back," Dina Warchal, a Karen Read supporter from Waltham said Tuesday. "I feel like our First Amendment rights have been trampled upon."

There is a hearing for this federal case on Friday at 2:30.