Kamala Harris to appear at Massachusetts fundraiser as talks continue about Biden's future

Vice President Harris to appear at Cape Cod fundraiser as talks continue about Biden's future

BOSTON - The Republican National Convention is over and voters are now looking to Chicago, where Democrats are preparing to nominate their presidential candidate. But who will it be?

Galvin: Unite behind Biden or risk chaos

"Chaos is not a formula for victory, it is not," said Secretary of the Commonwealth William Galvin, who is among several Massachusetts delegates prepared to nominate President Joe Biden on the convention floor. But the rest of the party isn't as certain, questioning Biden's ability to lead. "At this point you're talking about changing the candidate field at a very late point."

Democrats nationwide, including here in Massachusetts, are encouraging Biden to rethink his candidacy. Massachusetts State Senators, including convention delegate Jamie Eldridge, released a joint statement Friday, writing in part, "Now it is the time for him to pass the torch to the next generation of Democratic leaders."

Galvin is encouraging his colleagues to unite behind Biden or risk a chaotic convention in August.

"If you really want to win this election, you can't have this effort to undercut him," said Galvin.

Could Biden drop out of the race completely?

"My sources are saying it's likely it will happen sooner rather than later," said WBZ-TV political analyst Jon Keller. He added there's only one viable option to replace him in order to main stability within the Democratic Party and that's Vice President Kamala Harris.

"The vice president makes sense," said Keller. "They'll be doing everything they can that Kamala slides in with minimal friction and can get to work."

Harris is expected to make an appearance in Provincetown Saturday for a fundraising event. That's money Keller said can mean the difference between victory and defeat in November.

"All those donations came into the Biden-Harris Committee and so the feeling is that that money can, fairly easily, be transferred over to a Harris-led candidacy," said Keller. "It's crucial that every last Biden supporter wind up on board with this change if it does take place."

After last weekend's attempted assassination of former President Donald Trump, local and federal officials are taking extensive protective measures to protect the vice president, implementing a drone no-fly zone. State Sen. Julian Cyr, who represents the area, will be hosting Harris, along with Gov. Maura Healey and Sen. Ed Markey.