Majority of Massachusetts DNC delegates want Biden to stay in race, poll shows

Poll: Majority of Mass. DNC delegates want Biden to stay in race

BOSTON -- The political future of President Joe Biden has been called into question in recent weeks. A lackluster debate performance has pushed some Democrats to question if he should step down.

"I think that President Biden has done an incredible job. I have also said that I think President Biden should carefully evaluate whether he is the person who is best positioned to be the person to defeat Donald Trump," said Massachusetts Governor Maura Healey during a press conference.

An Associated Press (AP) poll says 7 out of 10 adults would like to see the president step down, and that includes 65% of Democrats.

"All of the national polls have this presidential race between Donald Trump and Joe Biden to be a statistical tie, and that's today," exclaimed Massachusetts Senator Ed Markey.

"I am confident that President Biden will win the popular vote. Unfortunately, our elections go to certain swing states," added Massachusetts Representative Bill Keating.

In Massachusetts, numbers from the MassINC Polling Group say 62% of Massachusetts DNC delegates believe Biden should stay in the race. The poll shows 65% believe he will beat former President Donald Trump.

Massachusetts voters react

"I think Biden should absolutely stay in the race. While he seemed unsteady in certain moments, it's really too late in the process to get anyone else into position to win," said one local voter named Patrick.

"I think Biden is a little too old now, and he's wavering on a lot of things, so I think that he should probably step down and have Kamala Harris jump in," another voter told WBZ.

Poll shows Kamala Harris is favorite to take over

If Biden were to step aside, those MassINC poll numbers show that delegates believe Harris to be the overwhelming favorite to take over. They also give her the best chance to win the election should Biden step aside.