Julian Edelman getting his own episode of "A Football Life"

BOSTON -- The story of Julian Edelman is almost too far-fetched to believe.

From an athletic quarterback at a MAC school, to a seventh-round draft pick as a receiver, to a special teams role with no real offensive impact for four years, to one of the most important players in one of the most dominant dynasties in NFL history, Julian Edelman has lived a fairy tale of a football life.

Now, that career will be officially memorialized with its own episode of "A Football Life."

NFL Network announced the upcoming season of its biographical program, with Edelman's episode set to debut on Nov. 25, one day after Thanksgiving.

The other episodes this season will feature Joe Theismann, Rod Woodson, Edgerrin James, Franco Harris, and the 1972 Miami Dolphins.

The series began back in 2011, with a season-long feature of Bill Belichick from the 2009 season. Some other Patriots to be featured over the years have been Willie McGinest, Rodney Harrison, Wes Welker, Curtis Martin, Doug Flutie, and Bill Parcells.

Edelman was a key player in three Super Bowl victories for the Patriots, finishing his career with 118 receptions for 1,442 yards and five touchdowns in 19 playoff games. He ranks second all time in playoff receptions and playoff receiving yards, behind only Jerry Rice, and he became just the fourth wide receiver since 1990 to win Super Bowl MVP when he earned those honors in 2018. Edelman ranks fourth in Patriots history with 6,822 receiving yards and second in team history with 620 receptions. He also ranks third in Patriots history in punt return yards and owns the franchise record for punt return touchdowns with four.