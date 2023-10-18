President Biden nominates Joshua Levy as U.S. Attorney for Massachusetts

BOSTON – President Joe Biden has officially nominated Joshua Levy to serve as U.S. Attorney for Massachusetts.

Levy has been acting U.S. Attorney since May when Rachael Rollins resigned.

She was facing two federal investigators into ethics violations and abuses of power.

In a statement of support, senators Ed Markey and Elizabeth Warren urged the Senate for a quick confirmation.

"We are pleased that President Biden has nominated Joshua Levy and are confident he will faithfully serve the people of Massachusetts as U.S. Attorney. We urge the Senate to swiftly confirm him," the senators said.