Rachael Rollins officially resigns as US Attorney for Massachusetts

Rachael Rollins officially resigns as US Attorney for Massachusetts

Rachael Rollins officially resigns as US Attorney for Massachusetts

BOSTON - Rachael Rollins officially resigned as U.S. Attorney for Massachusetts on Friday.

In her resignation letter, she thanked the president for supporting her during her confirmation process, but she made no mention of the investigations that forced her out.

Two federal investigations found Rollins abused her power, tried to interfere in the Suffolk District Attorney race and ignored ethics guidelines.

First Assistant U.S. Attorney Joshua S. Levy has assumed the role of Acting U.S. Attorney.