Josh McDaniels benches Derek Carr for Jarrett Stidham over final two weeks of regular season

BOSTON -- Josh McDaniels is making a big change out in Las Vegas. The Raiders head coach announced Wednesday that he has benched starting quarterback Derek Carr and will be starting Jarrett Stidham over the final two weeks of the regular season.

Stidham, who started his career as a backup QB in New England for three years, will make his first career start Sunday afternoon when the Raiders host the San Francisco 49ers. The Raiders, who are 6-9 and hanging on to a slim chance to make the postseason, close out the regular season with a home game against the Kansas City Chiefs in Week 18.

Carr will be inactive for the final two games of the year, with Chase Garbers serving as Stidham's backup.

Stidham has thrown just 61 passes in his NFL career, the majority of which came in 2020 with the Patriots. He was the third-string quarterback behind Cam Newton and Brian Hoyer that season, and completed 22 of his 44 passes for two touchdowns and three interceptions.

A fourth-round pick by the Patriots in 2019, Stidham has played in just 11 games in his pro career. He's thrown 13 passes for the Raiders this season, completing eight of them for 72 yards.

McDaniels said Wednesday that the move to Stidham will give the Raiders a chance to evaluate the fourth-year quarterback over the next two weeks.

"None of us is happy with where we're at, but we think it's an opportunity to evaluate a younger player who hasn't had much time to play," the Raiders head coach told reporters. "Talking to Derek, who was great, he understands the scenario that we're in and the situation, and is very supportive of the two young guys."

It would also seems to indicate that Las Vegas will move on from Carr in the offseason, whether through a release or by way of a trade. The 31-year-old leads the NFL with 13 interceptions this year and is due $33 million next season, but Las Vegas can opt out of the deal after this season.