Jordan Walsh is one great big ball of energy for the summer Celtics

BOSTON -- It's important not to read too much into Summer League stats. But it's hard not to get hyped by the infectious energy that Celtics rookie Jordan Walsh is bringing to the floor out in Las Vegas.

It helps that he's also putting up some pretty solid numbers, and late Wednesday night, Walsh did a little bit of everything to help lead the summer Celtics to their first win in Sin City. The second-round pick dropped a game-high 25 points for Boston, leading the charge in a 95-90 comeback victory over the Los Angeles Lakers.

Walsh got off to a bumpy start from the floor, missing his first four shots from downtown and eight of his 12 attempts overall in the first half. His shooting touch was the biggest concern when the Celtics drafted him with the 38th overall, and he had cooled off considerably in summer action since he made his first four 3-point attempts in Vegas.

But Walsh turned things around in the third quarter against the Lakers, scoring 12 of his points off 4-for-6 shooting. He hit two of his four threes, and while one of them required a lucky high bounce, he had a smooth swish from behind the arc called off because of an illegal screen.

Walsh's 12 points in the third helped Boston come back from a 10-point halftime deficit, and that energy helped spark a 23-5 Boston run that helped the C's take control in the fourth quarter. On one play midway through the third, he pulled down a rebound while on the floor, and raced down to the other end for a nice layup.

With a motor that is always in high gear, the 19-year-old does not shy away from contact. He showed Wednesday that he can finish with bodies around him in the paint, with five buckets underneath. He never stops moving and cuts well without the ball, making him an easy target for Boston's passers.

Defensively, Walsh was rowdy throughout. He can really muck things up with his 7-foot-2 wingspan and he was never afraid to use those arms to disrupt the Los Angeles offense.

That was one of Walsh's two steals on the evening, and his vigor helped him pull down eight rebounds and dish out a pair of assists in an overall solid evening from the Boston rookie.

Walsh is averaging an impressive 18.3 points on 44.4 percent shooting through his three Summer League games, but it's his liveliness all over the place that is generating quite a bit of buzz. While the competition in an NBA game is much different than the Summer League, Walsh could become a valuable asset to the Celtics as an energetic wing off the bench come the fall.