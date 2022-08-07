22-year-old Jack Murphy of Boston killed by lightning strike in Wyoming

BOSTON - A young man from Boston died after he was struck by lightning in Wyoming.

Jack Murphy 22, of the South End, was killed by a lightning strike Tuesday, August 2 while backpacking in Bridger-Teton National Forest, his family said in a statement Sunday.

He was on an expedition with the National Outdoor Leadership School (NOLS).

"We are rocked by grief at having lost our dear Jack," his family said in their statement.

"Jack loved the outdoors and found peace in the physical exertion it takes to climb to a remote place like Enos Lake, so far from the city home he grew up in. We know in his last moments he was with others who shared his passion for the wilderness and helping others. And he was doing what he loved best - being outdoors, in awe of the beauty of nature."

Murphy was a 2018 graduate of Boston College High School and attended college at the University of Colorado, Boulder.

He leaves behind his parents and two sisters.

"The Murphy family wishes to thank the NOLS guides and fellow students who tried bravely to save him and provided Jack fellowship in what were his last days. The family also thanks Teton County Search and Rescue (TCSAR) for their efforts to save Jack and the support provided for his fellow campers," the family wrote in his obituary.