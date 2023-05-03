Joel Embiid returning for 76ers in Game 2 vs. Celtics

BOSTON -- The Celtics couldn't handle a 76ers team that didn't have Joel Embiid on Monday night. Now they'll have to try to even their playoff series Wednesday night with Philadelphia at full strength.

Embiid is returning for Wednesday night's Game 2 at TD Garden after missing the last two games with a knee injury. The NBA MVP is back in the 76ers' starting lineup, with Philly looking to take a 2-0 lead in Boston.

Embiid sat out the last two playoff games with an LCL sprain in his right knee that he suffered during the first round against the Brooklyn Nets. He was initially ruled doubtful for Wednesday's contest on Tuesday night's injury report, but it was reported earlier this morning that the big man was trending toward a return.

Now it's official: Embiid has been cleared to return to the Philly lineup Wednesday night.

Embiid averaged 36.8 points off 61.2 percent shooting (along with 11.8 free throw attempts) and 11.8 rebounds over his four games against the Celtics during the regular season. The 76ers won just one of those matchups, with Embiid going off for 52 points (off 20-for-25 shooting and 12 made freebies), 13 rebounds, and six assists in the 103-101 victory.

Philadelphia was 12-5 during the regular season without Embiid, and won both playoff games with the big man sidelined with his knee injury.