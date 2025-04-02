The Patriots have reportedly received "multiple trade inquiries" on Joe Milton

New England Patriots backup quarterback Joe Milton III backflipped his way into the hearts of fans with his Week 18 performance, though he may not be in Foxboro much longer. The Patriots have received "multiple trade inquiries" on Milton, according to a report by Karen Guregian and Mark Daniels of MassLive.

With Drake Maye the future of the Patriots at quarterback, Milton's name has popped up in trade rumors this offseason. It's unclear if the Patriots will deal him away, but Mass Live is reporting that Milton "would prefer to be on a roster that best gives him a chance to compete for the starting job."

With a slightly lackluster quarterback class in the 2025 NFL Draft, the Patriots may be able to swap Milton for more than the sixth-round pick they used to select him in the 2024 NFL Draft. Toni Grossi of ESPN 850 Cleveland recently floated the idea of the Cleveland Browns trading for Milton, and reported that sources have told him New England's expected asking price for Milton will be a third-round pick.

That would be quite the get for a player with just one game of NFL experience. But given Maye's playing style -- and the question marks along New England's offensive line -- it may not be a bad idea for the Patriots to keep the 25-year-old on their depth chart.

The Patriots did sign veteran backup Josh Dobbs in the offseason, who is currently slotted between Maye and Milton on New England's QB depth chart.

Who is Joe Milton?

After using the third overall pick to draft Maye in last year's draft, the Patriots drafted Milton out of Tennessee with a sixth-round pick selection. He was behind Maye and veteran Jacoby Brissett on the depth chart, but was lauded for his work in practice and on New England's scout team each week.

Milton showed off his booming arm and running ability during the preseason, and then got his first extended run in New England's regular-season finale against the Buffalo Bills in Week 18. He replaced Maye after just one series, and ended up completing 22 of his 29 passes for 241 yards and a touchdown. He also ran for 16 yards and a rushing touchdown as the Patriots beat the Bills, 23-16.

Mike Vrabel's comments on Joe Milton

New Patriots head coach Mike Vrabel was asked about Milton at the NFL's annual meetings on Monday, and made it sound like all options are on the table for the quarterback.

"I think Joe did everything that they asked him to do last year. It sounds like in conversations that he worked extremely hard," said Vrabel. "That's tough when you're a quarterback. Everybody wants to play, everybody wants to be the starter, and that's great to have that attitude. He was ready for his opportunity there late in the season, which I commend him on, just like I would any player that sat there and went through a long season, a difficult season and then got the opportunity, went out, won a football game, played well, helped his team win.

"Where that leads to, we'll see as the draft approaches or where Joe is on April 7 to start our offseason program," added Vrabel. "But you have to give Joe credit for being ready to go, going from the third quarterback to being able to win that football game and stay ready and stay hungry."