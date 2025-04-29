Patriots release long snapper Joe Cardona, the longest-tenured member of the team

The Patriots released long snapper Joe Cardona on Tuesday, as new head coach Mike Vrabel continues to move on from the previous regimes in New England. The 33-year-old Cardona was the longest-tenured member of the team, having spent his entire 10-year NFL career with the Patriots.

Cardona was coming off one of his best seasons in 2024, when he tied his career-high with four tackles and also forced a fumble over 16 games. He was also a team captain for the first time of his career.

Bill Belichick drafted Cardona in the fifth round of the 2015 NFL Draft out the Navy. During his rookie season, he split time between the Patriots and working at the Naval Academy Preparatory School in Newport, Rhode Island. A lieutenant in the Navy, Cardona was named the USAA 2023 Salute to Service Award winner, which recognizes the exceptional efforts by a member of the NFL to honor and support the military community.

Cardona played in 160 of a possible 164 regular-season games for New England, plus another 13 playoff games, and won two Super Bowls during his time with the Patriots. He was the only player remaining on the roster from New England's last Super Bowl championship in 2018.

A handful of other players who own Super Bowl rings have also left the team. Jonathan Jones and Deatrich Wise both signed with the Washington Commanders in free agency, while David Andrews (who was also a captain in 2024) was released.

New England's longest-tenured player is now Kyle Dugger, who was drafted by the team in 2020.

Patriots draft long snapper Julian Ashby

It seemed like Cardona's time in New England would be coming during the 2025 NFL Draft, when the Patriots drafted Vanderbilt long snapper Julian Ashby with pick No. 251 in the seventh round.

There was reportedly going to be a bidding war for Ashby on the undrafted free-agent market, so the Patriots drafted him to secure his services.