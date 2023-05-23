Watch CBS News
Jimmy Buffett shares plans after getting out of Boston hospital

By WBZ-News Staff

/ CBS Boston

A summer song: Jimmy Buffett
A summer song: Jimmy Buffett 07:51

BOSTON - Jimmy Buffett says he's ready to "get myself back in good shape," after he was hospitalized in Boston for health issues "that needed immediate attention."

The "Margaritaville" singer thanked fans for their support and well-wishes in a post on Friday. He said he would be heading home for some fishing and sailing, and working on his health.

"Once I am in shape, we will look at the when's and where's of shows," Buffett posted to Facebook. "I think playing is as therapeutic for me as it is for fans to listen and sing along."

quick update -

Posted by Jimmy Buffett and the Coral Reefers on Friday, May 19, 2023

The hospitalization forced Buffett to cancel a weekend show in Charlestown, South Carolina with his Coral Reefer Band. The 76-year-old also postponed tour dates at the end of 2022, citing health issues and a "brief hospitalization."

But Buffett seems optimistic that he'll be back on the road again soon.

"Looking forward to announcing a new date for Charleston as well as some new shows! Fins up!" Buffett wrote.

WBZ-News Staff
wbz-news-logo-black.jpg

The WBZ News team is a group of experienced journalists who bring you the content on WBZ.com.

First published on May 23, 2023 / 9:39 AM

