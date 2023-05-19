Watch CBS News
Local News

Jimmy Buffett hospitalized in Boston for health issues 'that needed immediate attention'

By WBZ-News Staff

/ CBS Boston

A summer song: Jimmy Buffett
A summer song: Jimmy Buffett 07:51

BOSTON - Legendary entertainer Jimmy Buffett has postponed a concert after being hospitalized in Boston.

The "Margaritaville" singer said on social media Thursday that the hospitalization came just after a trip to the Bahamas.

"I had to stop in Boston for a check-up but wound up back in the hospital to address some issues that needed immediate attention," he said. "Growing old is not for sissies, I promise you."

Buffett said Saturday's concert in Charleston, South Carolina with his Coral Reefer Band will be rescheduled. No details were released about his condition.

The 76-year-old postponed tour dates at the end of 2022, citing health issues and a "brief hospitalization."

"Thank you for your prayers and thoughts, your amazing years of loyalty, and just remember, "NOT YET!" he said.

WBZ-News Staff
wbz-news-logo-black.jpg

The WBZ News team is a group of experienced journalists who bring you the content on WBZ.com.

First published on May 19, 2023 / 8:43 AM

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.