Jimmy Buffett hospitalized in Boston for health issues 'that needed immediate attention'
BOSTON - Legendary entertainer Jimmy Buffett has postponed a concert after being hospitalized in Boston.
The "Margaritaville" singer said on social media Thursday that the hospitalization came just after a trip to the Bahamas.
"I had to stop in Boston for a check-up but wound up back in the hospital to address some issues that needed immediate attention," he said. "Growing old is not for sissies, I promise you."
Buffett said Saturday's concert in Charleston, South Carolina with his Coral Reefer Band will be rescheduled. No details were released about his condition.
The 76-year-old postponed tour dates at the end of 2022, citing health issues and a "brief hospitalization."
"Thank you for your prayers and thoughts, your amazing years of loyalty, and just remember, "NOT YET!" he said.
