Jimmy Buffett hospitalized in Boston for health issues 'that needed immediate attention'

BOSTON - Legendary entertainer Jimmy Buffett has postponed a concert after being hospitalized in Boston.

The "Margaritaville" singer said on social media Thursday that the hospitalization came just after a trip to the Bahamas.

"I had to stop in Boston for a check-up but wound up back in the hospital to address some issues that needed immediate attention," he said. "Growing old is not for sissies, I promise you."

The Jimmy Buffett & the Coral Reefer Band concert at Credit One Stadium in Charleston scheduled for this Saturday May 20th is being rescheduled. All previously purchased tickets will be honored for the new date once announced. More information will be emailed to ticket purchasers… pic.twitter.com/ljKJ06hbiA — Jimmy Buffett (@jimmybuffett) May 18, 2023

Buffett said Saturday's concert in Charleston, South Carolina with his Coral Reefer Band will be rescheduled. No details were released about his condition.

The 76-year-old postponed tour dates at the end of 2022, citing health issues and a "brief hospitalization."

"Thank you for your prayers and thoughts, your amazing years of loyalty, and just remember, "NOT YET!" he said.