JFK/UMass Pedestrian bridge expected to reopen this week

BOSTON -- The pedestrian bridge at the JFK/UMass station should be reopened by the end of this week, the MBTA said.

In late November, the T discovered a "critical structural issue" and closed off two entrances.

The MBTA said crews made good progress on the pedestrian bridge over the weekend and will finish the remaining work in the next few days.

The station has had issues before. In 2021, a Boston University professor died after he fell through another staircase near the station, which had been shut down because it was unsafe.