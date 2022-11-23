JFK/UMass pedestrian bridge closed after MBTA finds structural damage

BRAINTREE – The MBTA said "critical structural issues" forced the closure of two entrances to the JFK/UMass station.

The T said the problems are at the Columbia Road entrance to the pedestrian bridge.

Last year, a set of stairs at the station had to be torn down after Boston University professor David Jones fell through rusted out stairs to his death.

His widow filed a lawsuit last week, alleging Jones' wrongful death was the direct result of the "carelessness, recklessness and negligence" of the MBTA.

As of Wednesday, the Columbia Road entrance to the station was blocked off with a fence to prevent people from walking down the pedestrian bridge. Inspectors found structural issues over the weekend.

"You can see visible cracks in the walkway," said Clare Fitzgerald, who regularly takes the Red Line from the station.

The obvious signs of disrepair have been a concern to her for a while.

"Especially because over the summer I was pregnant and just thinking about how do I get myself and my child to his camp and get me to work safely and securely," she said.

In a statement the MBTA said it will "continue to inspect the pedestrian concourse and surrounding structures, and depending on the results of those inspections, the MBTA may identify additional areas that may need to be closed and secured."

Now, passengers who normally use the concourse have to use the busway ramp to access the station. The MBTA is providing a van to take passengers there. Those who choose to walk will have to go down two lanes of the traffic circle.

"It's basically adding another 5-7 minutes on to my commute each day," one rider said.

Fitzgerald said she hopes to see a greater sense of urgency to make the t safer for everyone.

The MBTA said it will be 4-5 weeks before the concourse will be reopened.