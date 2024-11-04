Jerod Mayo explains why Patriots didn't go for two at end of regulation vs. Titans

FOXBORO -- After Drake Maye's incredible touchdown at the end of regulation on Sunday, New England Patriots head coach Jerod Mayo had a decision to make: Kick the extra point and head to overtime against the Titans, or go for two and the win on the road.

After watching Maye scramble around for 12 seconds before lofting a touchdown pass to Rhamondre Stevenson in the end zone, Mayo opted to kick the extra point and play some extra football in Tennessee. New England ultimately lost in overtime, 20-17, when the Titans finished their only possession with a field goal and Maye threw a game-ending interception.

Mayo didn't get into a lengthy explanation of his decision after Sunday's loss, but said Monday morning that he did a lot of thinking about it in hindsight on the team's way back to New England.

Why the second-guessing?

"Because we lost the game. It's that simple," Mayo told reporters over a video conference.

Had the Patriots won in overtime, no one would be questioning Mayo's decision. But the Patriots lost to fall to 2-7, so that decision remains in the spotlight on Monday.

Why didn't the Patriots go for two against the Titans?

Mayo said Sunday that he felt that kicking the extra point and going to overtime was the right thing to do for his team. He maintained that approach on Monday morning.

"Earlier in the season we went for two and didn't get it. You get criticized. Kick the [extra point] here and you get criticized. I'll always do what I think is best for the team," said Mayo. "We can talk about analytics and we do use those things, but at the same time, there is also a flow to the game.

"As the head coach, the decision -- and the consequence -- lies with me," added Mayo.

The Patriots converted a two-point conversion last Sunday against the Jets, when Jacoby Brissett found Stevenson with a short pass to give the team a 25-22 edge in the final minute. The Patriots failed on a two-point try two weeks prior in the fourth quarter against the Jaguars in London when Ja'Lynn Polk slipped on his route and Maye's pass fell incomplete. That would have cut New England's deficit to 25-18 in the team's eventual 32-16 loss.

Did fatigue play a factor in Mayo's decision?

Before going any further, it's worth rewatching Maye's magic at the end of regulation again. Not just because it's the Patriots' "Play of the Year," but to get a feel for just how long the quarterback and the New England offense scrambled around.

DRAKE MAYE MAGICCCCCCCCC!!!!!!!!!



It was a complete fire drill as Maye went all over the place to avoid would-be tacklers (and in one case, his offensive lineman) before making his throw while getting hit. Sure, the kid is only 22, but he was exhausted after the play.

"Shoot, I was just trying to catch my breath," Maye said after Sunday's loss. "I couldn't even think about [going for two]. I think just looking back on it, it's easy to say. We were out there that long on such a high intensity drive. I think it's hard to go for two. I don't think it's easy to look back and say that now. Our defensive was fresh, coming out in overtime, trying to get a stop."

And Maye wasn't the only Patriot running around like a madman on the play. His linemen held their blocks while Maye scrambled, and his receivers did what they could to try and get seperation.

Mayo was asked again Monday if fatigue played into his decision.

"There were multiple factors that went into it," he said. "Again, I just did what I thought was best for the team."

What were the other factors in Mayo's decision?

While the head coach didn't say it, the lack of a run game and inconsistent play-making from his offense had to play into Sunday's decision at the end of regulation. Earlier in the game, the Patriots faced a second-and-1 but failed to get that single yard on two straight plays. Overall, Patriots running backs had just 15 yards on 10 carries against the Tennessee defense.

The Patriots have also struggled in goal-line situations all season. They've scored just once on their three snaps from the two-yard line this year.

The odds were against the Patriots converting in that situation. But still, at 2-6 with nothing to lose but another game, the Patriots could have gotten aggressive at the end of regulation. It would have given Maye some more valuable in-game learning experience, and had the QB been able to pull off some more magic, it would have been a signature moment for Mayo's Patriots.

Instead, the Pats played for overtime and lost.