Jerod Mayo says he hasn't heard any "mutiny" talk in Patriots locker room

FOXBORO -- Jerod Mayo is only four games into his career as a head coach and he's already trying to stamp out some controversy in the New England locker room. On Friday, the Patriots head coach addressed a report that the team is "teetering on a mutiny" by Evan Lazar, who writes and podcasts on Patriots.com.

Lazar made the mutiny comments on Thursday's "Catch 22" podcast that aired on YouTube and the team's website. He said there's a rift in the locker room over the decision to keep going with Jacoby Brissett at quarterback with Drake Maye on the bench, among frustrations elsewhere with the team losing its third straight game last Sunday in San Francisco.

On Friday, Mayo said he hasn't heard any of this mutiny talk and doesn't get that vibe from the locker room.

"Look, my focus is on the Dolphins 100 percent and the guys in the locker room. I haven't heard that. That's journalism for you," Mayo said Friday morning. "I try not to pay attention to that stuff. You gotta ask him."

Mayo admitted that Patriots players are frustrated, but that is to be expected with the team sitting at 1-3 on the season. Mayo also said that he expected these kind of lumps when he took over as head coach.

"It's always frustrating when you're not winning. The guys put a lot of work in and everyone wants to find the solution right now while we're going through this transition. People are definitely frustrated and that's a normal human response," said Mayo. "I feel pretty good about the way that we're going.

"I used the analogy this morning: It's almost like flying through the clouds, but you have to use the instruments until you get to clear skies," added Mayo. "When I took this job, I knew the lumps would come. It's part of the transition."

Lazar's comments blew up on Thursday, and it took a turn later in the afternoon when the podcast was taken off YouTube.

"Right now, they're teetering on a mutiny in that locker room," Lazar said in the podcast. "I don't want to be alarmist or hyperbolic, but I was in that locker room on Sunday. The defense is mad at the defense, the offense is mad at the offense. You have young receivers who are throwing literally throwing tantrums on film in Pop Douglas and Ja'Lynn Polk -- and good on Pop Douglas for owning that this week and saying he has to be better and all that kind of stuff.

"But I've said this before and I'll say it again: You're at the point now with 52 other guys in that locker rom that all watch these two quarterbacks in practice every single day, that all know they drafted Drake Maye third overall. At what point in time do some of these guys say to themselves, 'Why am I out there getting my butt kicked and Drake can't? Why am I going out there with a quarterback that can't get me the football when we have a Ferrari back in the garage that can get me the football?'" Lazar concluded.

Patriots linebacker Jahlani Tavai shot down any mutiny talk when he appeared on WEEI's The Greg Hill Show on Friday morning. He actually said the team's recent struggles have brought the group closer together.

"I don't know about that," said Tavai. "It's definitely not like that in the locker room. I actually think the last few weeks has brought the locker room closer together, especially on the defensive side."

In a radio appearance on 98.5 The Sports Hub on Thursday night, Lazar told host Joe Murray that he "got a little carried away on the podcast."

"The word I used -- mutiny -- there's no mutiny in the Patriots locker room. Like I said, I got carried away and that was my bad. That's not what was going on," he clarified, saying his opinion came out stronger than he realized.

The Patriots will look to snap their losing streak Sunday afternoon when they host the 1-3 Miami Dolphins at Gillette Stadium.

