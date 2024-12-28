Jerod Mayo, Patriots players respond to "Fire Mayo" chants at Gillette Stadium

FOXBORO -- Jerod Mayo heard it from Patriots fans on Saturday as New England spiraled its way to an embarrassing 40-7 loss to the Los Angeles Chargers. In the final minutes of the blowout defeat, "Fire Mayo" chants began to fill Gillette Stadium.

It's a growing sentiment around New England as the Patriots now sit at 3-13 on the season. They have now lost six straight games for the second time in Mayo's rookie season, and the doubt that Robert Kraft picked the right guy to replace Bill Belichick is only growing stronger among the fanbase.

Mayo was asked about those chants for his job following the loss.

"Look, you hear those things, but at the same time, they paid to sit in the seats and we've got to play better," he said. "If we play better, we don't have to hear that stuff."

There have been reports in recent weeks that Mayo was essentially safe despite the team's struggles this season -- so long as the team wasn't completely embarrassed over the final three weeks. The Patriots lost to the Bills in Buffalo last weekend, 24-21, but it was one their better efforts of the season.

But any good that came from that close loss was blown out with Saturday's humiliating outcome. The pressure has to be building for Mayo, though he did his best to dismiss it after the game.

"I'm always under pressure and it's been that way for a very long time," he said. "Not just when I became the head coach of the Patriots."

Mayo remains confident in his coaching staff

While there's a chance that Mayo might ultimately hang on to his job and get a second season in New England, his coordinators and positional coaches may not get that opportunity.

Defensive coordinator DeMarcus Covington should have the hottest seat of the bunch, as the team's defense has regressed throughout the season. Covington inherited a Top 10 defense, but the Patriots have looked more like a Bottom 10 unit throughout the year.

Offensive coordinator Alex Van Pelt is also feeling some heat as the Patriots failed to score more than a touchdown on Saturday -- and that one score came off a free play. New England has yet to score 25 points in any game this season, and was held under 20 points for the ninth time on Saturday.

But Mayo continues to back his coordinators and assistant coaches.

"I have nothing but confidence in the coaching staff, and we'll get better. That's part of what we have to do," he said.

We'll see if they even get that chance after next week's finale against the Bills. Loses like Saturday's usually lead to sweeping changes, though it remains to be seen if the Krafts will go that route with Mayo and his staff.

Drake Maye on Patriots coaching staff

While fans seem done with Mayo, Patriots players are still very much behind their head coach. Rookie quarterback Drake Maye has defended Mayo and Van Pelt every step of the way, and was asked Saturday why he has confidence they'll be able to turn things around in New England.

"I think they're still bringing it every week. I think that's the biggest thing you see. They're not quitting. They're still coaching as hard since Week 1. They're still studying film as hard. We're still meeting as hard," said Maye.

"I think the biggest thing was you don't see those guys quitting. I think the score may not tell that today, but I feel like the guys are still wanting to win," Maye added. "We're still leaving it out there every week, and I think that was kind of my message to the team. Man, just give it all you got. It's our last two games, and this one today, so we've got one more chance next week, so just leave it all out there."

Patriots players continue to back Jerod Mayo

Maye isn't alone in his support for Mayo and Patriots coaches. After the game, veteran receiver Kendrick Bourne joined WBZ-TV's Steve Burton on Patriots Fifth Quarter and voiced confidence in his head coach -- and asked for patience among the fanbase.

"The relationship I have with Jerod, I love where we stand. He treats us as men first before players, and I think that will go a long way," said Bourne. "It's going to take some times – you just have to have some patience, fans."

Defensive tackle Davon Godchaux didn't like hearing boos from Patriots fans on Saturday, but he understood their frustration. However, he did not like the "Fire Mayo" chants, calling them "ridiculous."

Davon Godchaux: “The ‘fire Mayo’ chants are ridiculous.” — Mark Daniels (@ByMarkDaniels) December 28, 2024

"I know we don't tank around here. We still want to win football games, but, you know, the 'fire Mayo' chants is just ridiculous. I mean, the guy's first year, first season," said Godchaux, according to The Boston Herald's Doug Kyed. "It's not going to be golden. We didn't expect to go win a Super Bowl this year. I get it. Nobody wants to get beat 40-7. But the 'fire Mayo' chants is just ridiculous."

So Patriots players are still very much on board with Mayo. With that being said, receiver DeMario Douglas sure would like to start winning some football games.

"My two years, I've been been losing and I feel like it's time to make a change. We got pieces, and we'll add more pieces next year," he said at the podium on Saturday. "I'm trying to be in the playoffs, I'm trying to go for a run, and have a winning season. I'm tired of losing."