What does Patriots' blowout loss to Chargers mean for Jerod Mayo's job security? Reports have said that Jerod Mayo will get a second season as head coach of the Patriots as long as the team doesn't fall apart over the final weeks. Well, the Patriots were blown out by the Chargers in Foxboro on Saturday, so is Mayo on the hot seat? Steve Burton, Christian Fauria, and Scott Zolak discussed Mayo's job security after the 40-7 defeat on Patriots 5th Quarter.