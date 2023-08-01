Watch CBS News
Jeremy Swayman awarded $3.475 million in arbitration

By WBZ-News Staff

/ CBS Boston

BOSTON -- The ruling is in. Bruins goaltender Jeremy Swayman was awarded a $3.475 million salary for the upcoming season following his arbitration hearing over the weekend. 

Elliotte Friedman reported the news Tuesday afternoon.

The goalie and the Bruins were reportedly $2.8 million apart in contract talks ahead of the weekend hearing, with Swayman requesting a $4.8 million salary for the 2023-24 season while the Bruins presented a $2 million offer. 

The 24-year-old Swayman finished last season -- his second full season in the NHL -- with a 24-6-4 record to go with a .920 save percentage and a 2.27 goals-against average. He split time with Vezina Trophy winner Linus Ullmark, whom he shared the William M. Jennings Trophy with after the duo combined to allow a league-low 2.06 goals against average last season. 

While Ullmark was the best goalie in the NHL last season, Swayman actually surpassed him stat-wise late in the year. Swayman also played in a pair of playoff games for the Bruins, including a Game 7 start against the Florida Panthers in the first round, which Boston lost 4-3 in overtime on the TD Garden ice.

A fourth-round pick by Boston in 2017, Swayman has appeared in 88 regular season games (82 starts) over three seasons with the Bruins. He owns a solid 54-23-7 record with a .920 save percentage and 2.24 GAA over those games, with a 3-4-0 record, .910 save percentage, and 2.79 GAA over eight playoff appearances.

Earlier on Tuesday, the Bruins avoided arbitration with Trent Frederic.

